Hack a Tesla, get a Model 3 and nearly $1 million

Enlarge Image Nick Miotke/Roadshow

Alright, hacker guy or gal, this is your time to shine. If you're not familiar with the Zero Day Intiative, it's calling all friendly hackers extraordinaire once again for a good cause. This time, if if anyone manages to hack a Tesla, they'll get nearly $1 million and a shiny-new Model 3.

The Zero Day Initiative confirmed on Thursday that Tesla will once again be the big-name sponsor for its automotive category. Increasingly, automakers turn to friendly hackers to exploit their systems to keep our machines safe. Thus, Tesla has issued a new challenge for this year's "Pwn2Own" contest.

If an individual is able to completely compromise a Tesla Model 3, they get the car. Not only will they go home with a new Model 3, but they'll immediately earn a cash prize of $500,000. Yet, the most skilled have a chance for even more cash. If a contestant ticks off a few hacks in extra categories, they'll earn up to $200,000 more on top of the car and $500,000. These areas are "infotainment root persistence," "autopilot root persistence" and "arbitrary control of the CAN Bus." Each area has its own prize amount, but all hack all three, and it totals up to $200,000.

Obviously, Tesla is confident in its cybersecurity measures, so it won't be easy, hence the massive payouts. Those are just Tier 1 hacking awards, though.

Tier 2 hacks are -- I'll play it fast and loose with the word "simpler" -- but still difficult. Compromising the infotainment, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth or model will earn hackers, at most, $500,000 with extra tasks earning more cash. Tier 3 marks the simplest hacks, which should only take compromising a single subsystem. Correspondingly, the prize amounts are, obviously, far less, but still hefty. A USB-based attack on the Model 3's infotainment system earns $35,000, for example. Some compromises also still include a Model 3 as a prize.

Those ready to try their best to attack a Tesla with friendly-malicious intent will need to book it to Vancouver. The whole shebang will take place within the CanSecWest conference scheduled for March 18-20.