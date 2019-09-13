Enlarge Image Nick Miotke/Roadshow

Pondering a Tesla? Now might be the time to get one.

According to a report Friday from Electrek, citing anonymous sources, Tesla has given the OK to its sales personnel to offer two years of free supercharging with every new Model 3. Tesla has often bounced around with its free Supercharging program. Originally, all owners received free use of Supercharger stations. Then, the company took the perk away before reinstating it again in 2017. In another reshuffling, it was relegated to a referral perk. Finally, it returned in August of this year for Model S and Model X buyers.

Now, it appears any new buyer will get two years of access for free with a Model 3 purchase.

Additionally, the unnamed sources claimed that salespeople are authorized to waive fees associated with extra-cost options. Effectively, Tesla will discount a new and in-stock car to match a less expensive order someone's placed. Per the website, the discounts are limited to optional and more costly wheels, paint colors and interior finishes. Any color other than white costs more, as do the premium 19-inch wheels and white interior finish.

The only catch on the discounts: A buyer needs to take delivery by the end of the month. Obviously, it will let Tesla slap another tally mark on the sales sheet before the third quarter ends on Sept. 3.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the free Supercharging perk or the discounts.

A quick trip to Tesla's website also shows loan terms are more favorable. Those interested in financing a Model 3 can take the loan out for 72 months with no money down and a 3.99% APR. A lease payment still requires a $2,500 deposit and $3,500 down on the lease.