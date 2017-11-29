Tesla Model 3 earns official 310-mile range figure from EPA

The 2017 Tesla Model 3 offers 310 miles of range according to newly published EPA estimates. That impressive government range estimate works out to 131 miles per gallon gasoline equivalent (MPGe) in city driving, 120 MPGe on the freeway, or 126 MPGe combined.

That 310-mile figure is a significantly larger figure than that of Chevrolet's Bolt EV, previously the long-range king among affordable electric cars.

However, it's worth underscoring that the Model 3's much-ballyhooed $35,000 base price has not yet materialized. Tesla is presently only selling higher-end trims with commensurately larger price tags that transact for well above that of General Motors' hatchback.

In other words, that headline figure is for the Long Range battery pack version of Tesla's pivotal EV. That particular Model starts at $44,000, and that's before options that can push pricing well into the $50,000 range.

By comparison, GM's stodgy-but-capacious Bolt EV starts at $37,495 and can only be optioned up to within a hair of the big-battery Model 3's base price. An entry-level Tesla Model 3 with a smaller pack offering 220 miles of range is due in 2018, and should prove to be a more apt comparison.

Either way, an official 310-mile range is a strong showing for the Model 3. Now, Elon Musk and Co. just have to start getting them out the door to reservation holders in the sort of volume that Tesla promised.