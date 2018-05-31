'Unboxing' my new Tesla Model 3

This is the story of my Tesla Model 3 delivery. But first, a short confession:

I have this problem where I see a concept car, and just decide it's my new ride, no matter how long I have to wait. If you think waiting two years for a Tesla is a long time, try 4.5 -- I saw pictures of Hyundai's concept Veloster at the 2007 Seoul Motor Show and instantly decided it would be my next car... which I proceeded to wait for until it went on sale in December 2011. What I'm trying to say is, I have a habit of getting my heart set on then-unobtainable cars even if they're years away from production. Yes, I am irrationally bananas.

Which brings me back to Tesla's Model 3.

A little over two years ago, I placed a deposit on a car I'd only heard rumors about. I didn't know exactly what it looked like, or when I'd get it, but I knew the Model 3 had to be my next car. I placed my in-store reservation a few hours before the official reveal event, and was even more excited when I watched Elon Musk introduce it to the world.

Then, I waited. And waited some more. And waited some more...

After a long wait, I finally got the go-ahead to configure my car. I knew I wanted all the bells and whistles, and I'd been squirrelling away my down payment for months. I placed my official order and began the process of finally buying the car I'd waited for, and as you'll see in the video, taking delivery of the Model 3 is an experience unlike any other car purchase I've ever made.

How are my car and I doing today? Well, it's in a custom shop, getting fancy. So yes, I'm waiting just a little longer before I really get to enjoy it. Classic Ashley.

Have any other questions about the process? Hit me up on Twitter; I'm happy to oblige. Oh, and we made a video about my road trip back to Los Angeles, just in case you want to check that out, too.

