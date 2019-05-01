Tesla is offering a Model 3 with a 93-mile range in Canada, but there's a good reason why

Enlarge Image Nick Miotke/Roadshow

The Canadian government recently decided to offer a CA$5,000 incentive (about $3,720) for people purchasing electric cars. The catch is that there are some pretty specific price stipulations on which vehicles qualify for that incentive. Based on those limits, current Tesla models would have been ineligible.

Leave it to the folks at the Big T to stick it to Canada by just barely squeaking under the CA$45,000 pricing limit with a model that nobody will buy, so that people can get the discount on the car they actually want -- aka the Model 3 Standard Range Plus -- thanks to a loophole.

Electrek reported on Wednesday that Tesla will offer a Model 3 in Canada that has a software-limited range of just 150 kilometers (93 miles). If a sub-100 mile Tesla sounds kind of counter to Tesla's whole mindset, then you're probably right, but the critical figure about this model isn't the range, it's the price.

This new Canadian standard Model 3 will set buyers back CA$44,999, which means it's eligible for the government incentive. But the incentive also allows for models that cost more than CA$45,000 if the base model is under that limit, as long as the higher trims don't exceed CA$55,000.

Like the standard-range Model 3 in the US, Tesla is making ordering the 93-mile-range car in Canada a bit of a chore, likely in hopes that it won't eat into sales of the Standard Range Plus car, which sells for CA$53,700 before incentives.

We'll be curious to see how long the Canadian government goes with this, as it's not really in the spirit of the incentive, but hopefully it helps convince lots of Canadians to make the jump to electric cars.

