Tesla Might Let You Play Your Steam Library in Your Car

"Demo probably next month," Elon Musk tweeted.

Tesla might let you go beyond Beach Buggy Racing 2 through Steam integration.
Tesla could be getting closer to letting you play The Witcher games in your car. CEO Elon Musk last week said the electric car company is working on getting digital game distribution service Steam working in its vehicles.

"We're making progress with Steam integration. Demo probably next month," he wrote in a tweet responding to a Tesla fan account.

The company has been ramping up gaming potential of its in-car Tesla Arcade platform in recent years, with Beach Buggy Racing 2 and Cuphead becoming playable in 2019, Fallout Shelter in 2020 and Sonic the Hedgehog in 2021. 

The addition of AMD's Ryzen processor to Model X and S vehicles opened up even more gaming possibilities, and Steam has a massive library.

If the Valve-owned Steam arrives on Teslas soon, it'd be the platform's second major expansion in 2022 -- it jumped into handheld gaming with the release of Steam Deck earlier this year.

