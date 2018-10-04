Tesla loses to Cadillac in Consumer Reports automated driving system test

Cadillac has better partial self-driving tech than Tesla, according to Consumer Report.

In the publications first ranked evaluation of four automated driving systems, Caddy's Super Cruise took the top spot followed by Tesla Autopilot, Nissan ProPilot Assist and Volvo Pilot Assist.

The systems were evaluated based on how they work overall, how well they monitor driver engagement and how they react if drivers fail to respond to warnings. When testing Super Cruise in a Cadillac CT6, testers were impressed with it from a driver engagement standpoint, reaction to an unresponsive driver and how it clearly alerts drivers on when the system was safe to use to better Autopilot in the Model 3, Model S and Model X.

However, Tesla did edge out the Cadillac when it came to ease of use and overall capability and performance categories, but Autopilot received the worse rating in terms of keeping drivers engaged.

Third-place ProPilot Assist in the Infiniti QX50 and Nissan Leaf did an acceptable job at keeping drivers engaged and reacting to unresponsive drivers. However, it scored near the bottom for capability, letting people know when it was safe to use and ease of use being difficult for some testers to figure out how to turn the system on.

At the bottom of the list is Volvo's Pilot Assist in the XC40 and XC60 crossovers that were dinged for its small and difficult-to-read display. With the exception of doing an OK job of keeping drivers engaged, the system received the worse rating in the rest of the categories.