Tesla Hit With New Lawsuit Alleging Racial Abuse

More than a dozen current and former employees of Tesla filed a lawsuit Thursday alleging they were subjected to racial abuse and harassment at the electric car maker's factories.

The lawsuit, filed in California state court, alleges plaintiffs were regularly subjected to racist graffiti, slurs and harassment by co-workers, managers and human resources, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. The lawsuit also reportedly alleges that some of the plaintiffs were assigned physically demanding tasks or passed over for promotion.

Plaintiffs "have been subjected to offensive racist comments and offensive racist behavior and discipline by colleagues, leads, supervisors, managers, and/or Human Resources personnel on a daily basis," the suit said.

Tesla is facing a series of lawsuits alleging racial discrimination and sexual harassment at its factories, including one by a California civil rights agency. On Monday, a federal ordered a new damages trial for a Black former employee found to have been subjected to racist abuse at the company's production facility in Fremont, California, after he rejected a $15 million damages award.

In December, a jury awarded Owen Diaz, a former elevator operator at Tesla's Fremont factory, $137 million after finding he was subjected to racial slurs and told to "go back to Africa" during his time at the factory. His damages award was reduced to $15 million, which he rejected.

In December, the carmaker was sued by six women accusing the company of "rampant" sexual harassment at its Fremont factory, including frequent catcalling, inappropriate touching, sexual comments and other harassment by colleagues and supervisors.

Tesla, which dismantled its press office in 2020, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.