Tesla Has a Dedicated Lane at a US-Mexico Border Crossing, Report Says

The lane can be found at a border crossing a few miles from Laredo, Texas.

Zachary McAuliffe
If you go from the US to Mexico through Texas, you might see a familiar logo over a traffic lane at the border crossing. According to Bloomberg, there's now a dedicated Tesla lane at a US-Mexico border crossing a few miles from Laredo, Texas.

Bloomberg reports that Elon Musk's firm struck a deal with one of Mexico's most pro-business states, but the details of the deal are unclear.

"It was a simple incentive," Ivan Rivas, the economy minister of Nuevo Leon, told Bloomberg. "What we want is a crossing that's much more expedited and efficient. And maybe there will be a lane for other companies in the future like there is for Tesla."

Rivas said the lane, located at the Colombia Solidarity checkpoint, will help Tesla suppliers quicken their crossing between the US and Mexico.

The Colombia Solidarity checkpoint is one of the less popular crossing stations, according to Bloomberg. The rules for the lane, like who handles paperwork for it, are unclear at this time.

Tesla didn't immediately respond to CNET's request for comment. 

Tesla moved from Palo Alto, California, to Austin, Texas, in Dec. 2021. Musk moved the company from California in response to spats with local government over COVID-19 protocols in the US in 2020.

