Now lizards are delaying Tesla's German factory construction, report says

Tesla would love to start building cars in Germany, but it may have to wait even longer to start as more wildlife concerns entered the picture this weekend, according to a report form the New York Times on Monday. Two environmental groups in Germany have asked a court to force Tesla to relocate populations of snakes and lizards. These reptiles are endangered and occupy the site where Tesla's currently constructing a new Gigafactory.

Tesla doesn't operate a public relations department to field requests for comment, but the German plant's had a rough go so far. The company previously dealt with removing WWII-era bombs and additional wildlife concerns. Specifically, Tesla needed to start construction of the site before local animals began mating season and needed to remove other local animals temporarily.

The Times reported that these groups had already notched victories against Tesla in the past. Previously, a court also decided the automaker could not cut down the number of trees it originally wanted to in order to build the new factory. According to the report, the site is already six months behind schedule.

This factory will be Tesla's fourth major factory and its first in Europe. When up and running, it will handle production of the Model Y locally, at a minimum. However, CEO Elon Musk also spoke of a new vehicle that may cater to Europeans' tastes better, perhaps a small electric hatchback.