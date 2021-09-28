Tesla makes Full Self-Driving early access testers sign NDAs, report says

Enlarge Image Tesla

More Tesla owners have the opportunity to request access to the company's "Full Self-Driving" beta, thanks to an opt-in button added in its latest update. However, for those who wanted the driver-assist software as soon as possible, it wasn't as easy as smashing that button. According to a report from Vice on Monday, Tesla's early access program requires any tester to sign a nondisclosure agreement. This agreement bars the group of hand-picked Tesla drivers from speaking to and giving test rides to the media.

Tesla does not operate a public relations department to field requests for comment, so we have no way of confirming this with the automaker. But it's not surprising information. Video of FSD in action comes from a select group of drivers. According to the report, the early access program encourages members to "share on social media responsibly and selectively ... consider sharing fewer videos, and only the ones that you think are interesting or worthy of being shared."

The NDA reportedly includes a call to arms for early access members, telling them, "Do remember that there are a lot of people that want Tesla to fail; Don't let them mischaracterize your feedback and media posts." Testers, essentially, take responsibility to battle critics whenever they do share a piece of video, photo or news about how FSD operates, according to Vice.

Access to the beta is not free. Full Self-Driving is currently a $10,000 option when buying a car, or at a later date. Or you can subscribe for $99 or $199 per month, depending on the computer the car has.

FSD remains a Level 2 driver-assist system and requires hands on the wheel and full attention from a human driver at all times. Critics often point to Tesla and CEO Elon Musk's choice of "Full Self-Driving" as a brand being misleading, and a problem when it comes to handing the powerful but far from finished software to thousands of public drivers. Everyone on the road, whether they're driving, crossing in a crosswalk or cycling, is part of the FSD beta test. Anyone operating the software has more responsibility than just protecting Tesla's image.