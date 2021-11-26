Tesla Full Self-Driving beta now attaches video recordings to testers

Enlarge Image Tesla

Tesla Full Self-Driving beta testers will need to give up a little more privacy if they want to test the Level 2 driver-assist system. Electrek first reported Wednesday that the carmaker has updated its terms of agreement for FSD usage, and testers must now opt in to sharing video. That includes video recorded inside a Tesla and outside while FSD is active.

Tesla does not operate a public relations department to field requests for comment, but the new portion of the agreement reads, "By enabling FSD Beta, I consent to Tesla's collection of VIN-associated image data from the vehicle's external cameras and Cabin Camera in the occurrence of a serious safety risk or a safety event like a collision."

Essentially, the new policy likely covers the automaker's rear end in case someone tries to blame a crash or incident on the system, when driver error may be to blame. Despite the "Full Self-Driving" name, FSD is not an autonomous system, according to the SAE Scale of Autonomy. Tesla's instructions tell drivers to remain alert and prepared to retake control of critical functions at any given time.

Although the company did gather footage from cars previously, this is the first time said footage will be tied directly to a Tesla's VIN. That will make it simpler than ever to track down the person who owns a particular Tesla in case of one of those "safety events" occur.

The company continues to roll out FSD to more drivers as they opt in after achieving at least a 98/100 score on Tesla's safety metric. According to many drivers, it's easy to game the safety score system, however. The system is available for a $10,000 purchase, or a subscription of $199 per month, to be eligible to gain access to FSD's features.