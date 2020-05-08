Tesla's Fremont factory to restart Friday, report says

Enlarge Image Tesla

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday declared manufacturing could begin reopening in the state as soon as Friday despite the coronavirus pandemic, and it appears Tesla CEO Elon Musk won't wait a day longer.

Reuters reported Friday after viewing an email Musk sent to employees that its sole US production plant in Fremont, California, will reopen Friday afternoon. According to the email, operations will restart with 30% staff levels per shift and Musk added it won't be a requirement for those who feel uncomfortable about returning to work just yet.

Tesla did not immediately respond to Roadshow's request for comment.

On Twitter, Musk declared his support for Gov. Newsom's order in a tweet. The CEO has previously been outspoken about stay-at-home orders, going as far as to call them "fascist."

Yeah!! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 7, 2020

The automaker shut down its plant in Fremont on March 24 after mounting criticism and apparent confusion between local, state and federal orders. Since then, Tesla has only operated its plant in Shanghai, though on Thursday that plant also reportedly went offline due to component shortages.

We could be in for more confusion as Alameda County, where Tesla's plant resides, is scheduled to remain under a stay-at-home order through the end of May. For now, it appears Tesla will follow state guidance when it comes to restarting production. The company shuttered its factory just as it began to ramp up Model Y deliveries across the US.

