Tesla's Elon Musk urges employees to double their efforts on deliveries, report says

Enlarge Image Elon Musk via Twitter

Tesla's had a rough go of it in 2019, but that isn't stopping CEO Elon Musk from trying to psyche his people up and hit delivery targets.

According to a report published Wednesday by Electrek, Musk sent out an email urging employees to push hard on vehicle deliveries while demand is strong, even going so far as to say that if they do well, Q2 could be "an all-time record for Tesla vehicle deliveries and an awesome victory!!"

Deliveries were one of the most important topics during the brand's Q1 earnings call, with numbers being markedly down from the Q4 2018 figure of 90,700. Now though, reports say that the Big T could eclipse that figure if it can get out of its own way.

What exactly is Musk's plan to do that? Well, in his typically hands-on fashion, he is planning on holding regular calls with Tesla's global delivery teams to keep them on track and find efficiencies in the delivery process, especially those that will reduce costs.

Whether Tesla can meet current levels of demand will likely have a significant influence on whether that demand continues or slackens, and with the company looking increasingly like it's no longer the Wall Street darling it has been for years, that's more important than ever.

Tesla didn't immediately respond to Roadshow's request for comment.

Now playing: Watch this: Sliding around in Teslas at the company's Alaska proving...