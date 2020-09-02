Tesla ramps up interest in electricity utility business

Enlarge Image Tesla

We have yet another hint Tesla has grander plans outside of building and selling electric cars -- the company continues to flirt with the possibility of becoming a electricity utility provider.

According to a Wednesday Reuters report, the automaker acquired a license to trade electricity in western Europe. Earlier this year, it also applied for a similar license in the UK, which first fueled speculation about Tesla's future business. While acquiring a license is one thing, the automaker sent out a survey to current Tesla owners in Germany essentially trying to understand how and why customers would switch to a Tesla utility. In a copy Reuters viewed, the service asked what would "encourage you to switch from your existing energy supplier?" and followed up with a question asking if they'd purchase a Tesla PowerWall for home storage, if Tesla supplied the electricity.

Now playing: Watch this: Tesla Cybertruck: First ride in the pickup of the future

Perhaps most interestingly, the company asked customers if they would allow Tesla to control when owners could charge their cars. This type of move could help a hypothetical Tesla utility company control usage during peak energy times and provide cheaper rates. The basic idea isn't new. Tesla already runs its Autobidder program in Australia alongside its massive battery farm in the country. Essentially, the system lets owners receiving energy give back to the grid when they don't need it. With PowerWall storage and controlled charging times, a Tesla utility company could try and balance the electricity grid at large.

Experts who spoke to Reuters said it's not likely Tesla would do this all on its own, but instead find a partner to break into the space. The automaker did not immediately return a request for comment on the news.