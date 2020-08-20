Teslas accounted for over 80% of EVs sold in first half of 2020, data shows

Enlarge Image Nick Miotke/Roadshow

In today's round of pretty unsurprising news, Teslas are mighty popular in the US. In fact, Teslas made up just over 80% of all electric cars sold in the first half of 2020.

Data from Buy Shares, a company focused on providing financial and stock market education, shows Americans purchased 87,398 electric cars in the first half of this year. Of that tally, 71,375 of them were Teslas. The Model 3 is by far the automaker's most popular vehicle with 38,314 sold, but according to this data, the EV maker still managed to move 18,861 Model Y SUVs despite a factory shutdown and the coronavirus pandemic.

The Model X found 9,500 homes and 4,700 Model S sedans went home with owners in the first half of this year as well. The Model 3, Model Y and Model X make up the top three EVs sold in the first half of 2020, and the only car to break Tesla's streak is the Chevy Bolt EV. The brand sold 8,370 Bolt EVs, interrupting the Teslas and placing ahead of the Model S.

The rest of the chart features some pretty measly numbers compared to Tesla and the Bolt EV from other top selling EVs so far. The closest any other brand gets is Nissan, which sold 3,006 Leafs in the first half of 2020.

Tesla's enjoyed years of rapid growth, and so far, it's not clear what can stop the company from growing. One thing is certain, though: More automakers have impressive electric cars on the way and they'll surely help sort out whether Tesla continues to enjoy a competitive advantage.