Tesla Cybertruck updates coming, Elon Musk says reveal coming in a month

We're going to see an updated Tesla Cybertruck in about a month or so, according to CEO Elon Musk. For those feverishly anticipating the vehicle, this is excellent news. Tesla's leading man made the news late on Sunday, replying to a fan on Twitter when asked if the CEO could share a picture of changes made to the Cybertruck.

Musk didn't share any other details but we know Tesla's toyed with the idea of resizing the pickup somewhat. What other updates this latest Cybertruck may offer, we simply don't know. Tesla does not operate a public relations department to field requests for comment.

Sure, maybe in a month or so — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2020

What we do know is Musk has gone back and forth on the final pickup's size. Originally, the plan was to shrink the truck about 3%, according to the CEO. The changes were meant to give the the center line a more level proportion while lowering the window sill height. That was April of this year. Then in May, Musk publicly said those plans were off the table, adding that the design probably won't change much for production at all. Perhaps Tesla found a way to make the design work with the larger profile; an augmented reality app already showed the mammoth electric truck will be difficult to park in a standard garage.

And Musk doesn't seem too worried about the Cybertruck as it sits. The CEO already went on record to say if the electric truck and its unconventional look fails, Tesla will just build something more traditional. He also hinted a smaller "world truck" could be in the pipeline further down the road. For now, the automaker will surely be focused on getting production up and running at its new facility in Austin, Texas.