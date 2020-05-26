Tesla Cybertruck's size won't change for production after all

Enlarge Image Tesla

Months after the Tesla Cybertruck wowed the internet, the company's CEO Elon Musk declared the electric pickup would likely be a little smaller for production. Musk often floated a figure of around 3% smaller. However, that doesn't seem like the plan any longer.

On Saturday, Musk tweeted and said even a Cybertruck that's 3% smaller will be too small after reviewing the design with Tesla's chief designer, Franz von Holzhausen. Now, the plan is to keep the pickup "pretty much" the same size as the prototype. What's good news for those who think Tesla's first planned pickup is too big is the fact Musk has a smaller "world truck" in mind for the future.

Reviewed design with Franz last night. Even 3% smaller is too small. Will be pretty much this size. We’ll probably do a smaller, tight world truck at some point. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 23, 2020

We've known the Cybertruck is a mammoth thing for awhile, but just to reiterate the fact, let's revisit a nifty augmented reality app. An app showed the prototype pickup inside a rather standard American garage and the nose still remained inches outside the structure. It's not a Tesla-specific issue: As trucks have grown larger in recent years, Americans have started upgrading their garages to fit the big rigs inside. Those with plans to take delivery of a Cybertruck will likely need to draw up plans for a larger garage, too.

We should see Tesla's Cybertruck start production late next year, and before then, we'll surely learn where the company plans to build it. The automaker eyes a central US location to build the pickup and the Model Y for the east coast. We learned last week Tesla allegedly narrowed locations down to two cities: Tulsa, Oklahoma and Austin, Texas.