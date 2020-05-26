Tesla production 2021 Ford Bronco COVID-19 and automakers iRacing PC 2020 electric vehicles Coronavirus updates Best car lease deals Best car insurance

Tesla Cybertruck's size won't change for production after all

CEO Elon Musk now says the Cybertruck likely won't shrink when it goes into production.

The Cybertruck will remain a massive thing.

Months after the Tesla Cybertruck wowed the internet, the company's CEO Elon Musk declared the electric pickup would likely be a little smaller for production. Musk often floated a figure of around 3% smaller. However, that doesn't seem like the plan any longer.

On Saturday, Musk tweeted and said even a Cybertruck that's 3% smaller will be too small after reviewing the design with Tesla's chief designer, Franz von Holzhausen. Now, the plan is to keep the pickup "pretty much" the same size as the prototype. What's good news for those who think Tesla's first planned pickup is too big is the fact Musk has a smaller "world truck" in mind for the future.

We've known the Cybertruck is a mammoth thing for awhile, but just to reiterate the fact, let's revisit a nifty augmented reality app. An app showed the prototype pickup inside a rather standard American garage and the nose still remained inches outside the structure. It's not a Tesla-specific issue: As trucks have grown larger in recent years, Americans have started upgrading their garages to fit the big rigs inside. Those with plans to take delivery of a Cybertruck will likely need to draw up plans for a larger garage, too.

We should see Tesla's Cybertruck start production late next year, and before then, we'll surely learn where the company plans to build it. The automaker eyes a central US location to build the pickup and the Model Y for the east coast. We learned last week Tesla allegedly narrowed locations down to two cities: Tulsa, Oklahoma and Austin, Texas.

Tesla Cybertruck is like nothing else

