Tesla Cybertruck on display in public for one week at Petersen Museum

Tesla

Want to see the super futuristic Tesla Cybertruck for yourself? That can be a reality for anyone visiting the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles.

The museum said Thursday that for one week starting this Friday, June 19, it will host the Cybertruck as it reopens to the public after closing down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This is not a green flag to crowd into an indoor space -- social distancing remains incredibly important. The museum underscored that protective face coverings are required for all guests and staff members, and the facility will be kind enough to provide a covering for those without one. Social distancing will be enforced, and patrons will find new designated navigation paths to keep everyone at a safe distance. And no, you can't test drive the Cybertruck.

But talk about a big way for the Petersen to reopen its doors. The Cybertruck basically broke the internet back in November with fans grasping to obtain every last scrap of information about the electric pickup. With a promised horsepower count up to 1,400 hp from a trimotor electric powertrain, it's shaping up to be a really wild thing. The truck's display at the museum will mark the first time Tesla's latest creation heads into the wild since its initial debut.

For Tesla fans, the museum has more to offer than the Cybertruck, though it will no doubt be a massive draw. Through a partnership with the electric carmaker, the Petersen also houses a Model S and first-generation Roadster prototype. They reside on the second floor in an alternating exhibits area of the facility.

The Peterson reopens Friday, the same day the Cybertruck display opens in the museum lobby. Those itching to see the pickup will need to purchase museum tickets ahead of time online, and keep in mind the Cybertruck heads back to the Tesla mothership on June 26. Then, who knows the next time we'll see the pickup back in the wild, but the automaker said production should start in late 2021.

