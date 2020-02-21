Sarah Tew/CNET

The angular, futuristic Tesla Cybertruck will set you back just shy of $40,000 when it goes on sale, but Mattel is ready to launch a Cybertruck for a hundredth of that, just $400. Or if that's too rich for you still, there's another model for $20. Granted, we are talking about two Hot Wheels cars for you to play with, not ride in.

On Friday at the 2020 Toy Fair in New York, the toymaker announced two Tesla Cybertruck cars under its Hot Wheels line. Both are radio-controlled cars that let you essentially take the wheel of the futuristic vehicle, but of course there's no way for you to hop in.

The Limited Edition $400 set includes the most detail, designed to be a 10th of the size of the full car. Working headlights and taillights are part of the package, and the vehicle even sports the wild tailgate that turns into a loading ramp. The Tesla ATV isn't included, but Mattel is considering adding one. The larger model will run for 30 minutes on a full charge before needing to juice up. It can also drive in both Chill and Sport speed modes, traveling at 25 mph in all-wheel drive.

For the detail-obsessed, Mattel designed the plastic body as a removable piece for collectors to gaze into the interior. That's not the best part, though. The Cybertruck Limited Edition comes with a reusable cracked window sticker to commemorate the infamous window test during the electric pickup's debut. It's a hilarious and wonderful touch.

Of course, anything deemed collectible implies scarcity. The 1:10 RC model will come in "extremely limited" quantities.

While $400 is far cheaper than the real truck, a smaller $20 version measuring in as a 1:64 scale model is even more affordable. The 3-inch Cybertruck ticks all the boxes for those looking to bring a little bit of Tesla into the household. It'll zip around on its own and work with traditional Hot Wheels tracks -- including a 9-inch loop -- for 20 minutes before needing to charge.

Enlarge Image Sarah Tew/CNET

"We think for a Tesla fanatic this would be perfect," said Ted Wu, vice president of design for Hot Wheels, at the reveal. Indeed, the team wasted no time to start work on their project. A representative for the company added the team was in touch with Tesla just one day after the Cybertruck showed off its futuristic form last year.

Both toys are available for preorder now and will ship starting in December. It might be just the thing to hold eager Cybertruck fans over until the real thing is ready.

Originally published Feb. 21, 7 a.m. PT.

Update, 8:31 a.m. PT: Adds more details.