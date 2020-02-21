Tesla Cybertruck Hot Wheels RC car brings the EV pickup to the toy world

Sarah Tew/CNET

It only costs a couple hundred bucks to preorder your very own, real-life Tesla Cybertruck, but perhaps an even more affordable alternative may pique your interest. Mattel has good news for you -- it's ready to launch a Cybertruck for just $20. Granted, we are talking about a Hot Wheels.

On Friday at the 2020 Toy Fair in New York, the company announced the Tesla Cybertruck Hot Wheels. But it's not only a standard Hot Wheels toy, it doubles as a radio-controlled car. Measuring in as a 1:64 scale model, the 3-inch Cybertruck ticks all the boxes for those looking to bring a little bit of Tesla into the household. It'll zip around on its own and work with traditional Hot Wheels tracks -- including a 9-inch loop -- for 20 minutes before needing to charge.

While it's a super nifty Hot Wheels toy, Mattel figured the Tesla world may want a little more. So, it went ahead and did a lot more. Aside from the standard RC toy, the company also debuted a 1:10 scale model Cybertruck, also with RC capabilities. Called the Limited Edition, the larger RC Cybertruck is chock-full of incredible detail.

Working headlights and taillights are part of the package, and the vehicle even sports the wild tailgate that turns into a loading ramp. The Tesla ATV isn't included, but Mattel is considering adding one. The larger model will run for 30 minutes on a full charge, too, before needing to juice up.

For the detail-obsessed, Mattel designed the plastic body as a removable piece for collectors to gaze into the interior. That's not the best part, though. The Cybertruck Limited Edition comes with a reusable cracked window sticker to commemorate the infamous window test during the electric pickup's debut. It's a hilarious and wonderful touch.

Enlarge Image Sarah Tew/CNET

"We think for a Tesla fanatic this would be perfect," said Ted Wu, vice president of design for Hot Wheels, at the reveal. Indeed, the team wasted no time to start work on their project. A representative for the company added the team was in touch with Tesla just one day after the Cybertruck showed off its futuristic form last year.

Of course, anything deemed collectible carries a price. The 1:10 RC model will cost $400 and come in "extremely limited" quantities. Both toys are available for preorder now and will ship starting in December. It might be just the thing to hold eager Cybertruck fans over until the real thing is ready.