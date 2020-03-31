Tesla Cybertruck may have 600,000-plus preorders to its name

Enlarge Image Tesla

I'd say Tesla literally took the internet by storm when the Cybertruck entered this world back in November. Since then, Tesla has only dropped small bits of information on the electric pickup truck, but the internet has perhaps given us a big update.

Thanks to a crowdsourced list the Cybertruck Owners Club forum put together months ago, they've kept an approximate tally on preorders for the pickup. The figure as of March 31? Approximately 622,000 preorders.

Contrast that with the last update we heard from Tesla CEO Elon Musk in November and we're looking at roughly 372,000 new preorders for the pickup. Musk last said via Twitter Tesla received 250,000 preorders for the Cybertruck. The automaker didn't immediately return a request for comment when asked for a new, official figure.

The forum's work has also provided some insight into where folks are placing orders in the US and around the world. The US is, by a big margin, the largest market, according to this information with 76% of all reservations. California makes up 13% of all US orders followed by Texas at 6% and then Florida at 5%.

Globally, Canada takes second place with 10% of all orders and Australia comes in third with 3%. The final 11% is split between numerous other countries, including the UK, Germany and Norway.

The vast majority of those preorders are for either the dual-motor or tri-motor Cybertruck. The former option leads the pack with 49% of all orders, while the tri-motor model makes up 42%. The single-motor pickup, which will be the cheapest version, only tallies about 8% of all preorders, according to this information.

Good news for those preordering the higher-performing (and more expensive) models: Tesla will prioritize their production. The tri-motor Cybertruck will enter production first in late 2021, then the dual-motor and single-motor models will come in late 2022. Prices for the electric pickup start at $39,900 for the single-motor model and climb all the way to $69,900 for the tri-motor rig.