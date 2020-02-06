Tesla Cybertruck stars in quick Back to the Future remake

It's safe to say the Tesla Cybertruck is the internet sensation of the year. Fans and foes alike have found numerous ways to highlight, underscore and reiterate the unique looks of the electric pickup truck.

Well, here's the latest in the internet's love affair with the super-futuristic machine from Tesla: none other than a Back to the Future remake starring the Cybertruck. In the video published Wednesday, we're treated to a remake of Back to the Future's most iconic scene where typically the DeLorean DMC-12 rockets to 88 mph to time travel. Instead, a Cybertruck stars as the vehicle of choice in remote-control form.

The electric pickup does a quick burnout and then disappears with tire tracks complete with flames alit from the sheer immense speed of 88 mph. The only thing left behind is a vanity plate that reads "Lol Gas." Very on brand.

We'll likely see plenty of this kind of content since we're still over a year away from Cybertruck production. The most powerful version will be ready for late 2021, while less powerful versions will come in 2022.