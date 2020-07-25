Tesla goes to Texas, 2021 Toyota Venza tested and more: Roadshow's week in review

Another week has come and gone, Roadshow readers. And while this one wasn't the big Bronco-fest that last week was, Ford's new SUV still had a number of news hits, not to mention big headlines from Tesla and a few important road tests.
Here's a look back at what you might've missed from July 19-25.
Top reviews
2021 Toyota Venza bears no resemblance to its predecessorSee all photos
Toyota's Venza is back, and this time around, it's a hybrid-only midsize crossover that's luxurious enough inside to give Lexus vehicles a run for their money.
2021 Polestar 2 has Google tech and impressive road mannersSee all photos
We've been super-excited about the Polestar 2 ever since it was announced, and we've now had our first crack at the electric sedan in the UK. It's got Google infotainment and a solid foundation. Could this Swedish entry pull buyers away from the Tesla Model 3?
2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500: A star on a drag strip and road courseSee all photos
The old Shelby GT500 might've been all about straight-line speed, but Ford's new halo Mustang has plenty of road course chops that make it quite a star. We hit the road and track to find out more.
The two-door 2021 Ford Bronco has the Jeep Wrangler in its sightsSee all photos
Top news
- Tesla is going to Texas: The company chose Austin as the site for its next Gigafactory.
- A smaller Ford pickup is coming: The Ranger might be a midsize truck, but it's still awfully huge. Thankfully, a tiny trucklet is on the way.
- Here's how the Bronco's crawl gear works: Let our friends at Engineering Explained, uh, explain this to you.
- Bronco First Edition production doubled: Demand was so high, Ford increased production from 3,500 to 7,000.
- 2022 Audi A3 sharpens up: The tech-rich compact sedan will arrive in the US in late 2021.
- New Genesis models delayed: The G80 and GV80 won't arrive in the US this summer, as originally planned.
2022 Audi A3 is still a year awaySee all photos
Top videos
Ford Bronco: Old vs. new
We take a look at how the new Bronco SUV stacks up to its predecessor -- from 1971.
Porsche Cayenne GTS hits the road
Come with our Carfection team as we take a look at the V8-powered Porsche Cayenne GTS.
