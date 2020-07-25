Tesla goes to Texas, 2021 Toyota Venza tested and more: Roadshow's week in review

Enlarge Image Nick Miotke/Roadshow

Another week has come and gone, Roadshow readers. And while this one wasn't the big Bronco-fest that last week was, Ford's new SUV still had a number of news hits, not to mention big headlines from Tesla and a few important road tests.

Here's a look back at what you might've missed from July 19-25.

Top reviews

Toyota's Venza is back, and this time around, it's a hybrid-only midsize crossover that's luxurious enough inside to give Lexus vehicles a run for their money.

Click here to read our 2021 Toyota Venza first drive.

We've been super-excited about the Polestar 2 ever since it was announced, and we've now had our first crack at the electric sedan in the UK. It's got Google infotainment and a solid foundation. Could this Swedish entry pull buyers away from the Tesla Model 3?

Click here to read our 2021 Polestar 2 first drive.

2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500: A star on a drag strip and road course See all photos +72 More

The old Shelby GT500 might've been all about straight-line speed, but Ford's new halo Mustang has plenty of road course chops that make it quite a star. We hit the road and track to find out more.

Click here to read our 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 review.

Top news



Top videos

Now playing: Watch this: Old Bronco vs. new: Taking a look at how the Bronco has...

Ford Bronco: Old vs. new

We take a look at how the new Bronco SUV stacks up to its predecessor -- from 1971.

Now playing: Watch this: The 2020 Porsche Cayenne GTS brings back its V8 soundtrack...

Porsche Cayenne GTS hits the road

Come with our Carfection team as we take a look at the V8-powered Porsche Cayenne GTS.