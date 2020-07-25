2021 Ford Bronco Ford Bronco price Ford Bronco reveal 2021 Ford F-150 iRacing PC 2020 electric vehicles Best car lease deals Best car insurance

Tesla goes to Texas, 2021 Toyota Venza tested and more: Roadshow's week in review

Here's a look at our most important stories for the week ending July 25.

Listen
- 02:01
Tesla Cybertruck promoEnlarge Image

This big boi will be built near Austin, Texas.

 Nick Miotke/Roadshow

Another week has come and gone, Roadshow readers. And while this one wasn't the big Bronco-fest that last week was, Ford's new SUV still had a number of news hits, not to mention big headlines from Tesla and a few important road tests.

Here's a look back at what you might've missed from July 19-25.

Top reviews

2021 Toyota Venza bears no resemblance to its predecessor

See all photos

Toyota's Venza is back, and this time around, it's a hybrid-only midsize crossover that's luxurious enough inside to give Lexus vehicles a run for their money.

Click here to read our 2021 Toyota Venza first drive.

2021 Polestar 2 has Google tech and impressive road manners

See all photos

We've been super-excited about the Polestar 2 ever since it was announced, and we've now had our first crack at the electric sedan in the UK. It's got Google infotainment and a solid foundation. Could this Swedish entry pull buyers away from the Tesla Model 3?

Click here to read our 2021 Polestar 2 first drive.

2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500: A star on a drag strip and road course

See all photos

The old Shelby GT500 might've been all about straight-line speed, but Ford's new halo Mustang has plenty of road course chops that make it quite a star. We hit the road and track to find out more.

Click here to read our 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 review.

The two-door 2021 Ford Bronco has the Jeep Wrangler in its sights

See all photos

Top news

2022 Audi A3 is still a year away

See all photos

Top videos

Now playing: Watch this: Old Bronco vs. new: Taking a look at how the Bronco has...
5:05

Ford Bronco: Old vs. new

We take a look at how the new Bronco SUV stacks up to its predecessor -- from 1971.

Now playing: Watch this: The 2020 Porsche Cayenne GTS brings back its V8 soundtrack...
12:37

Porsche Cayenne GTS hits the road

Come with our Carfection team as we take a look at the V8-powered Porsche Cayenne GTS.