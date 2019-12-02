The Tesla Cybertruck could be insanely aerodynamic, Musk says

Enlarge Image Tesla/Craig Cole

Tesla's Cybertruck was the most talked-about vehicle of last month's the Los Angeles Auto Show and it wasn't even unveiled at the annual event. Tug-of-war competitions, broken windows, endless commentary from pundits, enthusiasts, detractors and memers -- plus copious Twitter activity from Elon Musk -- have helped keep this all-electric pickup at the top of everyone's news feeds.

Further fanning those flames, over the weekend Tesla's leader tweeted that his latest creation could be incredibly aerodynamic. Despite the Cybertruck's boxy, squared-off body, Musk says it could have a drag coefficient of just 0.30, with "extreme effort."

With extreme effort, Cybertruck might hit a 0.30 drag coefficient, which would be insane for a truck. Requires tweaking many small details. https://t.co/IMLJbsInmq — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 1, 2019

In comparison, when the latest-generation Ram 1500 came out in model-year 2019, FCA claimed it was the most aerodynamic model in the half-ton segment, with a drag coefficient as low as 0.357. Features like active grille shutters, a movable front air dam and an air-suspension system that lowers at speed all help reduce undesirable drag.

Supporting his claim, Musk mentioned the Cybertruck could achieve laminar air flow, a situation where layers of a fluid move largely undisturbed along a surface, something that reduces drag. This could be achieved thanks to the Tesla pickup's smooth belly. In comparison, conventional trucks typically have extremely irregular under-bodies, with steering components, axles, driveshafts, frame rails and myriad other components creating undesirable air resistance while in motion.

Nick Miotke/Roadshow

Musk also said the Cybertruck's various hard edges can help improve aerodynamics. Carefully guiding air around the wheels is another trick that could reduce drag. The vehicle's covered cargo bed, or vault in Tesla nomenclature, should also aid efficiency.

Overall shape is good for low drag coefficient. Matters a lot exactly how you trip airflow at edges & guide air around wheels, like an invisible sculpture. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 1, 2019

Tesla is no stranger to building aerodynamic vehicles, so there's no reason the Cybertruck couldn't be shockingly aerodynamic, even if it does look like it's made of Lego. Its Model 3 sedan is already incredibly slippery, with a drag coefficient of 0.23. The firm's Model X utility vehicle supposedly has the lowest drag of any SUV available today.

Making the body as sleek as possible is vital for increasing vehicle efficiency and capability. When properly equipped, the Cybertruck could have a driving range of more than 500 miles with a zero-to-60 acceleration time of less than 3 seconds. It's also expected to tow up to 14,000 pounds.

Roadshow reached out to Tesla for comment about the Cybertruck's aerodynamics but the automaker did not immediately respond.