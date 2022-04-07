Watch Tesla's Cyber Rodeo Giga Texas Event Right Here

Electric automaker Tesla is gearing up for what CEO Elon Musk is calling "literally the biggest party on Earth" this evening, counting down to its mysterious Cyber Rodeo event. Musk is known for his somewhat hyperbolic statements and tweets, so we're not taking that claim literally, but we are expecting big news coming out of tonight's event, which takes place at Tesla's new factory near Austin, Texas.

Musk, who recently became Twitter's largest shareholder and newest board member, said in a tweet that he will begin speaking at around 9:00 p.m. CT (10:00 p.m. ET; 7:00 p.m. PT), though that's likely more of a ballpark figure. Don't be surprised if that start time shifts a bit; Tesla's live events have more often than not started late.

Enlarge Image Tesla

We're not 100% sure what to expect tonight, but the event being called a "rodeo" most likely means that we'll see and hear more about Tesla's upcoming Cybertruck electric pickup truck, which has been inching towards production since its debut in 2019, or possibly the automaker's electric semi. The Giga Texas factory is also where the Model Y will be produced, so an update on that model wouldn't be out of order, too.

Of course, this is Elon Musk we're talking about, so who knows what weird surprises this event will hold. We'll be rebroadcasting the stream in the embedded video above and bringing you news as the evening progresses.