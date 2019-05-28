Car Industry

Tesla's Chinese-built Model 3 could cost almost $10,000 less than imported versions

The big T will make some kind of announcement about its Chinese car production plans soon, and we're betting pricing is part of it.

Chinese-produced Model 3s could be significantly cheaper to buy in that country than their California tent-built siblings.

 Elon Musk via Twitter

In the past, Teslas that have been imported into China for sale there have been expensive. Like, shockingly expensive -- pardon the terrible pun -- relative to their prices in the US, thanks to various import tariffs and taxes. That has affected sales for the brand in the world's largest car market.

Now though, Tesla is getting closer than ever to having its Chinese Gigafactory up and running, and once Model 3s start rolling off the line there, the pricing game could change dramatically, as could the brand's sales. But how much will a Chinese-built Model 3 cost if you live in the Middle Kingdom?

According to a report published on Monday by Bloomberg, we might be close to having a definitive answer to that question. Estimates currently put the base price for a Chinese-built Tesla at 300,000 Yuan, or around $43,400 before EV subsidies, and that's pretty damned reasonable, considering that the current cheapest imported Model 3 is listed at 377,000 Yuan (or $54,555).

Tesla is planning on making an announcement about its future Chinese-produced cars on May 31, though it's unclear if the pricing of those cars will be among the items discussed.

Tesla didn't immediately respond to Roadshow's request for comment.

