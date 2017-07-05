Tesla bumps Model S, Model X performance with hardware, software tweaks

Perhaps to better differentiate between its current offerings and the forthcoming Model 3, Tesla has quietly bumped the performance of many of its Model S and Model X variants.

Non-P100D variants of the Model S hatchback and Model X crossover now feature improved acceleration, Electrek reports. Vehicles with 0-60-mph times in the 5-to-6-second range -- including the Model S 75, Model S 75D, Model X 75D and Model X 100D -- now achieve the same speed between 4.0 and 4.9 seconds. The Model S 100D has improved its 0-60 time from 4.2 seconds to 4.1.

The changes will be applied to all new Tesla vehicles being constructed. Seeing as how the update includes changes to both hardware and software, current owners won't be able to take advantage.

A Tesla spokesperson confirmed the changes via email, although the company did not provide specifics regarding the updated hardware and software. Electrek believes that the changes include a new rear drive unit, which is the primary motor for all Tesla vehicles, because the affected vehicles carry a new part number. Dual-motor Teslas feature a smaller motor on the front axle, as well, but that one hasn't changed.

High-performance P100D vehicles are unaffected by this change, as they use a different rear drive unit as non-P Tesla models. Those cars are still disturbingly quick, with 0-60 times between 2.0 and 3.0 seconds.

While Tesla hasn't given a reason for this update, it's likely that it was done to create a wider performance gap between Tesla's current cars and the upcoming Model 3, which is believed to have a more sensible acceleration figure, somewhere in the 6.0-second range. It could also be a move to help push additional Model S and Model X units just before the Model 3 enters production.