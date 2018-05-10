Tesla pats itself on the back in flashy new video

All-hands meetings are a time for a company's employees to celebrate its successes over the past quarter (or year, or whatever time frame). Tesla published the video it played at this quarter's meeting, and it's actually pretty decent.

In a quarter marked with things like "production hell," missed Model 3 production quotas and record losses, the video turns the focus to Tesla's employees, the ones who trudge into work every day and do the best job they can with what they're given. There's no shot of Elon Musk in an Iron Man suit or anything like that, nor does it does feature a soundtrack by Grimes.

The end of the video focuses on what's to come. There are some shots of the electric Semi, and the video closes with customer reactions to the forthcoming Roadster's bonkers acceleration. Sure, analysts and investors might be more worried about the company's short-term plans, but this video isn't for them.

There's an interesting bit around the 15-second mark, too. A vehicle is seen, obscured by a sheet, but it doesn't appear to be a Model 3, Model S or Model X. Some folks on Reddit are thinking it could be an early Model Y prototype, but it's equally likely that it's just some development mule that doesn't hint at anything.

Tesla hopes to boost its Model 3 production to between 5,000 and 6,000 cars per week in June. According to an alleged internal email, the Fremont plant where Model 3 is produced will move to a 24-hour, seven-day operation schedule, which will require hundreds of new jobs as Musk attempts to meet production targets and satisfy the hundreds of thousands of reservation holders still waiting on their Model 3s.