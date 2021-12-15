Ford F-150 Lightning to Tesla Cybertruck: Electric truck roundup 2022 Honda Civic 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2022 Hyundai Tucson GMC Hummer EV 2021 Ford Bronco Best car insurance

Tesla adds Sonic the Hedgehog to its Arcade service

The game will require a USB controller to play and will run on most Teslas.

sonic1androidtitlescreen.png

Get ready to grab those Chaos Emeralds in your Tesla.

 Sega

Whether you feel like Tesla's Arcade (aka the feature that allows you to play games on Tesla's large infotainment screen) is a cool and valuable thing or a colossal waste of time, the company is committed to it. Tesla continually adds games to the service, and now it's done it again with a beloved console classic: Sonic the Hedgehog.

The announcement of Sonic's inclusion comes on Wednesday and seems like exactly the kind of game that would work well in a Tesla while you're stuck charging. The game will require a USB controller plugged into the vehicle to function – no accelerator/brake pedal controls like you'd get in BeachBuggy Racing 2, though that would be rad.

Sonic joins other games such as Stardew Valley, CupHead, Fallout Shelter and classics like Asteroid and Missile Command on Tesla's Arcade service and will be available on most Tesla models.

So far, we're still waiting for playable AAA game titles to make their way to the platform, despite demos of games like Cyberpunk 2077 and the Witcher 3.

