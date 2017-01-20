Tesla adds 100D cars to site, packing longest range of any EV to date

Up Next New 2018 Buick Enclave expected at the New York Auto Show

Not everybody is interested in an electric car's performance. For some, range is more important, which is why Tesla just introduced its longest-range EV yet.

Tesla added 100D variants of the Model S and Model X to its website recently, Electrek reports.

Enlarge Image Screenshot via Andrew Krok/Roadshow

These vehicles lack the performance-oriented "P" designation, which means their range goes up a bit. Instead of the P100D's 315-mile range, the P-free Model S sports a range of 335 miles. As for the Model X, the range bump is less appreciable -- the 100D only boosts range from 289 miles to 295.

Removing the performance credential also confers a second benefit: a lower price tag. Whereas the Model S P100D costs $137,800 before any incentives, the 100D brings the price down to $98,300 at the time this was written. The Model X P100D goes for $138,800, while the 100D commands just $101,800.

In terms of performance, the Model S 100D maintains the 90D's same zero-to-60 time of 4.2 seconds, which is still plenty commendable. Since the Model X is a bit heavier, the 90D and 100D sport a zero-to-60 time of 4.8 seconds.