Techrules Ren supercar uses turbines to charge its battery

You can always rely on a whole bunch of wacky supercars arriving at the Geneva Motor Show. Techrules, an automotive R&D company from China, has a new car that can be described as exactly that.

Ren is Techrules' first production vehicle design, and it's a lofty one, indeed. The main talking point of the Techrules Ren is its electric drivetrain -- or rather, what charges the battery. It uses a turbine to recharge its battery instead of an internal combustion engine.

Is that more complicated than just using a gas engine? Yes. Does it have a payoff beyond exclusivity? Jury's still out on that one.

It needs that turbine, though, because its battery is only 25 kWh. However, thanks to the turbine, its range is an estimated 727 miles using approximately 20 gallons of diesel. Like many other electric cars, it puts out a surprising amount of power -- in this case, the Ren packs a claimed 1,287 horsepower.

The interior errs on the side of cowboy chic. It has a center driving seat, like a McLaren F1, with two passenger seats to either side and slightly behind. The wood looks beautiful, as does the leather, but the most interesting part is the seat cushion, which is made of denim. To be fair, it's denim from a high-end Italian clothing company, but it's denim nevertheless.

Since the whole idea behind this car seems to be promising customers the moon, Techrules claims the Ren is filled with all the latest tech. It promises advanced driver assistance systems, but it doesn't say which ones. The steering wheel has a self-leveling screen, which immediately renders it illegal in the US. In keeping with auto show tradition, the side mirrors are now cameras.

It's a very interesting idea, for sure. Credit where it's due to Techrules for following through on their promise to design and develop an electric car with a turbine range extender. It may seem like it's promising too much -- and it likely is -- but it's still wicked cool in a sci-fi sort of way.