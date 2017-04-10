Taxi company sells for less than a house in San Francisco

Housing prices in the San Francisco Bay area are so ridiculously high that it's cheaper to buy the city's largest taxi company -- but we wouldn't recommend it.

That's what happened when the Yellow Cab Co-Op sold to a rival company, Big Dog City Corporation, for $810,000 on Friday.

For context, the average home price in San Francisco is $1.14 million, according to Zillow.

And don't think ride-sharing giants Uber and Lyft are entirely to blame for the death of the Yellow Cab Co-op. The San Francisco Examiner reported that the company's real death blow came from a flock of multimillion-dollar lawsuits resulting from traffic collisions.

One such crash put Yellow Cab Co-op on the hook for $8 million after a passenger was paralyzed when a cab ran into a stationary vehicle on the highway, writes SFGate.