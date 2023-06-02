Take Up to 57% Off Car Essentials From AstroAI

Having a flat tire is always a hassle -- but keeping a portable tire inflator on hand can help give you a little peace of mind, especially when there's an emergency and there are no public air pumps nearby. And portable air compressors can assist you with more than just tire inflation -- you can also use them to pump air into sports equipment, floats, air mattresses and more. Right now Amazon has discounted select AstroAI car essentials by up to 57%, making it a great time to invest in one of these nifty devices. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

If you're looking for a versatile model, the 160 PSI multifunctional air compressor is a solid option that comes equipped with a rechargeable battery, making it easy to take with you everywhere. It has an easy-to-read digital screen and pressure gauge, an automatic shut-off, both AC and DC power cords and both high-pressure and high-volume modes so you can handle inflating just about anything. At a full charge, this device provides up to 20 minutes of continuous inflation -- and right now it's 55% off, meaning you can grab one for just $68 -- that's an $82 discount.

However, if you're looking for the lowest cost, there's a 100 PSI option available for $19 right now -- that's a 32% savings on its usual price. It inflates fast and has an 11.9-foot DC power cord, providing ample room to reach your front and rear tires. It also has a digital screen and an automatic shut-off. There are a ton of other options worth checking out, including a handheld car vacuum with 7,500Pa of suction power to keep your vehicle debris-free that's currently marked down to $11 (save $14) -- so be sure to shop the entire sale selection of car essentials at Amazon to grab what you need at a great price.