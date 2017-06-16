Take the whole family off-road with the 2018 Ford Expedition FX4

The Ford Expedition might not be the first vehicle you'd associate with off-roading, but the FX4 package for the 2018 Expedition ensures that, even if you don't take it off-road, you could if you needed to.

FX4 is not a trim level, but rather an options package. It comprises an electronic limited-slip differential, off-road-specific shocks, all-terrain tires, seven different skid plates, running boards and special wheels.

Enlarge Image Ford

The tires are thicker to better balance traction and road noise, and the wheels are thicker to better withstand the rigors of driving off the pavement. The skid plates cover the intercoolers, steering system, transmission, transfer case and fuel tank. The differential's 3.73:1 gearing should improve towing, along with its off-road capability. Traction and safety are both key in going off-road, and Ford's got both covered.

Also contributing to the Expedition FX4's prowess is its mode switch, which allows owners to cycle through seven different drive modes. Like many other large truck-based SUVs, drivers can choose between two-wheel drive and four-wheel drive, no matter the mode.

Under the hood is a 3.5-liter turbocharged V6 engine, putting out an ample 375 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque. Mated to a 10-speed transmission, it'll tow 9,300 pounds while seating up to eight in relative comfort.

The 2018 Expedition FX4, along with the rest of the Expedition lineup, will hit dealerships this fall.