Take a quick look at the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado

Well, it looks like Chevrolet knows how to make an entrance. The company surprised a group of media and Chevy truck owners with the first look of the 2019 Silverado by flying the truck in by helicopter.

Emme Hall/Roadshow

The company was a mum on spec for the next-generation full-sized pickup, saying only that it would be lighter weight and would come in eight trims, including the new Silverado LT Trailboss. This model includes everything on the off-road specific Z71 package and adds a factory-backed two-inch suspension lift.

Chevrolet

We're curious if any new ADAS technology will make it into the 2019 Silverado, as the current model is pretty light on driver's aids. It doesn't offer blind-spot monitoring or adaptive cruise control, while the Ford F-150 is full of technology to make driving a truck just a tad easier. We'll get a closer look at the Silverado at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit in January.