Take a hyperlapse tour of the 2017 Detroit auto show in 360 degrees

Walking an entire auto show floor can be exhausting, so we did it for you, and we captured the whole thing in 360 degrees and ramped up the speed.

We start in the Roadshow booth, where we've been live-streaming the whole time, and the hyperlapse continues on through Toyota's booth and across the entire show. Of course, we stop at each booth to give you some time to look around and check it out.

Between family-friendly unveilings like the 2018 Toyota Camry and 2018 Honda Odyssey, and sportier offerings like the 2018 Audi SQ5 and the 2018 Kia Stinger, keep your eyes on Roadshow for the best coverage of the 2017 Detroit auto show.