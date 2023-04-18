Take $500 off RipCurrent S E-Bikes From Juiced Bikes

E-bikes have exploded in popularity as a convenient, environmentally-friendly way to get around town or commute to work without breaking a sweat. There are a variety electric bikes on the market with different styles, features and mileage ranges, but the higher-end features can cost a pretty penny. If you're looking for a deal on a solid e-bike that can handle long distances, the RipCurrent S model is worth considering. And right now Juiced Bikes has slashed the price by $500 through April 24.

Both the regular and step-through versions of the RipCurrent S e-bike typically go for $2,399 -- but you can score either in a variety of colors for just $1,899 right now and save $500. The RipCurrent S has a 1,000-watt motor and a 52-volt battery, which means it can tackle steeper inclines and higher speeds than some of the competition out there. This e-bike reaches up to 28 miles per hour and has an impressive range of up to 70 miles per charge. It also has torque pedal assist, hydraulic disc brakes, a thumb throttle, an LCD display and more for a safe ride. The 26x4 inch fat tires are puncture-resistant and should help with stability in various conditions. Another great feature is the included rear rack for your cargo.

And if these models don't work for you, be sure to check out our roundup of the best e-bike deals happening now for other great discounts.