Takata airbag recall hits Ferrari California, 458 Italia

Ferrari

The nasty Takata airbag recall has struck again, and it's afflicted one of the highest profile car companies in the industry: Ferrari.

The Italian carmaker this month said it will recall 982 vehicles for passenger airbags that "may explode." It's the usual, and horrendous, description we've seen from Takata airbag recalls. If the inflator explodes, the airbag will spew metal shrapnel at passengers, which can obviously cause severe injury. Takata's faulty inflators have been responsible for multiple fatalities.

The Ferrari models in question are the 2009-2011 California and the 2010-2011 458 Italia. The cars' passenger airbag inflators contain phase stabilized ammonium nitrate, which is used as the propellant, and as an interim fix for cars involved in previous Takata recalls.

Over time, the propellant may degrade due to high temperatures and humidity, and repeated temperature cycling. It's the same issue that's begun to affect other automakers, which recently led to another 10 million cars recalled that'd previously been "fixed."

The carmaker didn't say when it would notify owners, but every car involved will get a new passenger-side airbag assembly, complete with a new inflator without the dangerous propellant.