T-Mobile's SyncUp Drive now offers roadside assistance

T-Mobile is partnering with Allstate to offer you roadside assistance.

Qualifying customers using T-Mobile's SyncUp Drive now have access to Allstate's roadside service at "no extra cost," the wireless carrier said Tuesday. T-Mobile customers with a 2GB or higher mobile internet plan are eligible for this service.

Like Automatic Labs' Automatic dongle, SyncUp Drive attaches to your car's OBD-II port. From there, SyncUp Drive is supposed to provide all sorts of diagnostics data, as well as track your vehicle's location and let you know if it thinks someone's attempted a break-in. It also adds in extra functionality -- a Wi-Fi hotspot using T-Mobile's 4G LTE service.

Customers should be able to sign up for Allstate's roadside service directly through the SyncUp Drive app for Android and iPhone.