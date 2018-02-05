Amazon's favorite personal assistant could be your driving copilot.

Garmin recently released its newest member of the Garmin Speak family, the Garmin Speak Plus. The in-car personal assistant does everything the previous model did before and more -- its smarter and includes a built-in dash camera.

Five lucky readers will get their very own Garmin Speaks Plus with Amazon Alexa. To enter, simply read our rules and fill out the form below, and don't forget to accept our terms and conditions.

Want to increase your chances of winning? You'll get a personal link after signing up, which you can send on to friends. That will get you two additional entries for every person who enters the giveaway using your referral link! You can also receive an additional entry if you follow us on social media. Good luck!