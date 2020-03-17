Coronavirus Updates COVID-19 and automakers 2021 Hyundai Elantra Model Y Deliveries Mustang Mach-E 2021 Ford Bronco Tesla Cybertruck Details 2020 Electric Vehicles

Suzuki Jimny pickup is the workhorse we need

It's the Samurai pickup conversion we didn't know the world needed.

Listen
- 00:57
Suzuki Jimny pickup conversion

So rad.

 West City Suzuki

The Roadshow staff is still collectively bummed the Suzuki Jimny isn't for sale in the US. We even got a chance to drive a Jimny and it was wonderful. Alas, we can only look on to other countries with envy.

Well, New Zealand has gone ahead and given the world the reborn Samurai we didn't know we needed. The Jimny conversion comes from West City Suzuki in New Zealand, but a company by the name of Cowper Trucks is the one responsible for the pickup.

Both a short- and long-bed option are on the menu and it looks like a wonderful mashup of modern engineering and retro looks. Hauling gear never looked so cool.

What doesn't change is the powertrain. There's still a 1.5-liter inline-four engine good for 100 horsepower and 95 pound-feet of torque. Also standard is a five-speed manual, which sends the power to a four-wheel drive system.

While we won't see the Jimny, or this reborn Samurai, reach our shores, those down in New Zealand can take one home for about $23,000 at current exchange rates. Money well spent, folks.

Now playing: Watch this: The Jeep Wrangler goes diesel for 2020
5:19
More From Roadshow
2019 Ford F-150 review: Popular pickup keeps on truckin'
2019 Ram 1500 review: A pickup with style and substance
2018 Nissan Rogue Review: ProPilot Assist tech improves a winning formula