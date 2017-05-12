Surprise! The 2017 Honda Civic Si goes on sale Saturday

Enlarge Image Honda

Much like the Spanish Inquisition, nobody expected Honda to announce the 2017 Civic Si's on-sale date the day before it went on sale, but here we are.

The 2017 Honda Civic Si goes on sale tomorrow -- that's May 13, for those of you not reading this the instant I write it. It will be available as either a sedan or a coupe, with both cars touting a starting price of $23,900. Traditionally, coupes are most expensive than sedans, but that's not the case here.

Whether it's a sedan or a coupe, the 2017 Si will achieve an EPA-estimated 28 mpg city and 38 mpg highway. That's pretty impressive, considering it's a performance-oriented model. A six-speed manual is the only transmission on offer.

The only option available to buyers is summer tires, which bumps the price for both sedan and coupe to $24,100. $200 for a set of summer tires is a solid bargain, but if you plan on driving in the winter, you'll need to spring for winter tires, too.

The Civic Si gets its power from a tweaked version of the 1.5-liter turbocharged I4 found in other Civic models. Here, it puts out 205 horsepower and 192 pound-feet of torque. Power output is similar to the previous Si, but torque is up, and the cars are about 100 pounds lighter than their forebears, so performance should be pretty solid.

In addition to a more powerful engine, Si buyers get a more rigid chassis with adaptive dampers, larger front brakes and a helical limited-slip differential. The Si's mode switch can jump between Normal and Sport modes, which adjust the suspension, steering and throttle settings.

If that's not enough tech for you, the Civic Si comes standard with a 7-inch screen in the gauge cluster that can display G-forces, turbocharger boost, lap times and even some shift lights. Its 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system packs Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and it's connected to a 10-speaker premium audio system.