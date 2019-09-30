Superluxury Cars

Fleet of seized supercars sells for $27 million at auction

Equatorial Guinea vice president's collection was seized during a money-laundering probe.

2014 Lamborghini Veneno Roadster

This Veneno Roadster sold for almost double its price when new.

 Bonhams

Money laundering isn't a good thing to get involved in, but nevertheless, it happens. In recent Swiss probe, an investigation found the Equatorial Guinea vice president was involved in such practices, and it partially ended with the seizure of the official's supercars.

I'm not talking about just some Porsches, Ferraris or Lamborghinis that sit in dealerships. These supercars are multimillion-dollar icons. Headlining the 25-strong collection of seized supercars was the Lamborghini Veneno Roadster. The car, built to celebrate Lamborghini's 50th birthday, cost $4.5 million when new in 2014. Bonhams, which oversaw the auction, sent the car off to its new owner with a final price of $8.3 million. That's one heck of an appreciating asset.

Also included in the seized collection of cars was a Porsche 918 Spyder (sold for $1.5 million), an Aston Martin One-77 ($1.5 million), a Ferrari LaFerrari ($2.2 million) and a Koenigsegg One:1 ($4.6 million).

According to a report from Reuters, the supercars were part of a plan that investigations uncovered to fund social programs in the African country. The vice president was also found to be misappropriating public assets. These cars, now free from a life of crime, were sold with all proceeds going to charity.

At least these cars that began their careers on the wrong road are off to proper homes now. Everyone should sleep better at night knowing the receipts from their sale will go to good causes, too.

Now playing: Watch this: Lamborghini Veneno
1:55

More about 2017 Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta

More From Roadshow
2019 Acura NSX review: Hitting its stride
2020 McLaren 720S Spider review: Treat yo self
2019 Chevy Camaro ZL1 Convertible review: A topless thrill ride
Next Article: 2020 Porsche Taycan, Audi RS7 Sportback and more: Roadshow's week in review