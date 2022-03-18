Ford F-150 Lightning to Tesla Cybertruck: Electric truck roundup 2022 Honda Civic 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2022 Hyundai Tucson GMC Hummer EV 2021 Ford Bronco Best car insurance

Super73 Debuts Bigger, Faster C1X Electric Motorcycle Concept

This concept is already slated for production and could be many people's entry to motorcycling.

Kyle Hyatt headshot
Kyle Hyatt

Super73 makes e-bikes that offer surprising performance in a friendly package. These bikes are already a great starting point for someone looking to get into motorcycling, but the jump from a Super73 to even something relatively mild by motorcycle standards such as a Zero SR is still a big change.

Now though, Super73 is moving things up a notch. The company announced Tuesday that it's found a way to make that transition a little easier. It's called the C1X Concept, and it's a street-legal electric motorcycle that's capable of over 75 mph. It's in a similar category to the Honda Grom. Like the Grom, the C1X would require a driver's license with a motorcycle endorsement to ride and insurance to be legal for the road. And also like the Grom, it has a small footprint and a relatively short standover height which should make it less intimidating for riders.

Super73 has kitted the already cool C1X with 15-inch wheels -- modern street motorcycles usually come on 17-inch wheels, while the Grom rolls on 12-inchers -- as well as a motor that sits behind the swingarm pivot. The latter should make maintenance easier by reducing the need for chain adjustments, or at least that's the idea. The C1X has a claimed city range of 100 miles and will charge to 80% in around an hour, making it easy to fit into your life as basic transportation.

The C1X debuted as a concept, but Super73 is already working on developing it into a production model with a planned on-sale date sometime in late 2023. There's no word yet on what it'll cost, but Super73 is taking $73 deposits for reservations, so you can at least get in line.

