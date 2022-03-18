Super73 Debuts Bigger, Faster C1X Electric Motorcycle Concept

Super73 makes e-bikes that offer surprising performance in a friendly package. These bikes are already a great starting point for someone looking to get into motorcycling, but the jump from a Super73 to even something relatively mild by motorcycle standards such as a Zero SR is still a big change.

Now though, Super73 is moving things up a notch. The company announced Tuesday that it's found a way to make that transition a little easier. It's called the C1X Concept, and it's a street-legal electric motorcycle that's capable of over 75 mph. It's in a similar category to the Honda Grom. Like the Grom, the C1X would require a driver's license with a motorcycle endorsement to ride and insurance to be legal for the road. And also like the Grom, it has a small footprint and a relatively short standover height which should make it less intimidating for riders.

Super73 has kitted the already cool C1X with 15-inch wheels -- modern street motorcycles usually come on 17-inch wheels, while the Grom rolls on 12-inchers -- as well as a motor that sits behind the swingarm pivot. The latter should make maintenance easier by reducing the need for chain adjustments, or at least that's the idea. The C1X has a claimed city range of 100 miles and will charge to 80% in around an hour, making it easy to fit into your life as basic transportation.

The C1X debuted as a concept, but Super73 is already working on developing it into a production model with a planned on-sale date sometime in late 2023. There's no word yet on what it'll cost, but Super73 is taking $73 deposits for reservations, so you can at least get in line.