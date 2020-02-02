Super Bowl 2020: Genesis throws a party with Chrissy Teigen and John Legend for the GV80 ad

Hyundai scored big with its well received "Smaht Pahk" Super Bowl ad, and Porsche set pulses racing with its Heist spot, but those creative juices sadly aren't flowing as well for Genesis' own big game commercial.

Wednesday brought us the release of Genesis' ad spot for the Super Bowl featuring the GV80 SUV, and unlike corporate cousin Hyundai, Genesis didn't quite stick the landing. The theme of the ad is "old luxury" -- a motif so many automakers have used before. The premise is simple enough: Every other luxury brand is set in their ways, so make room for the new kid with fresh ideas and a new take on opulence. Audi pulled the same trick years ago when promoting its then-new R8 supercar.

The spot stars a celebrity supercouple, the singer John Legend and model and author Chrissy Teigen, who throw a going-away party for "old luxury." The majority of the ad revolves around Teigen calling out various party guests for their strange habits or personalities. Many of them don't have much to do with "old luxury," but they might get a few laughs, such as "guy who thinks his loud suit's a personality."

As Teigen prepares to introduce what Genesis calls "young luxury," Legend fails to arrive on cue in the GV80. While Teigen scolds him, Legend asks for the "magic word," which in this case is "sexiest man alive," a nod to Legend's latest title.

Although the ad falls short in my opinion, it'll certainly give the GV80 massive exposure as Genesis launches its first SUV. In Roadshow's first-drive review of the GV80, Reviews Editor Craig Cole walked away mighty impressed with the rig.

