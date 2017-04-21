Subscribe to a 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Electric for $275 per month

Enlarge Image Hyundai

You can subscribe to just about any sort of service these days, whether it's food, music or clothing. Hyundai hopes that eco-minded buyers will be willing to subscribe to a car, as well.

Hyundai announced its new Ioniq Unlimited+ subscription service, which offers straightforward pricing on its all-new 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Electric. With 124 miles of EPA-estimated range, it offers a bit more range than a Nissan Leaf, but it falls a bit short of the 238-mile Chevrolet Bolt EV.

The program requires a $2,500 down payment, which is offset by California's electric vehicle rebate -- which applies to every Ioniq Electric, since it's only available in California for now. A base Ioniq Electric will cost $275 per month plus tax. The Limited trim goes for $305 plus tax, and a fully loaded Limited with the Ultimate Package will cost $365 plus tax.

The process is so simple you can shop for the color and trim you want online -- you'll only have to head to the dealership to sign papers. The price includes sales tax, title and license fees, and while the subscription only lasts 36 months, there is no limit on the number of miles a subscriber can drive.

That single subscription price also includes all service and maintenance, as well as wear and tear items for the first 50,000 miles. Subscribers will also be reimbursed for charging, with the credit being applied to the next month's payment. It's unclear if Hyundai will only reimburse for paid public charging, or if it will include home charging, as well.

Buyers can still purchase an Ioniq Electric outright. The base Ioniq Electric will cost $29,500, the Limited will go for $32,500 and the topped-out model should run buyers $36,000. That's before any federal or state incentives, which should push the cost of all three variants below $30,000.

To start, Ioniq Electric will only be available to buyers in Los Angeles, Orange and Riverside county. San Diego and Northern California residents will have to wait until later this year to pick one up, subscription or otherwise.