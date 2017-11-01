Subaru WRX STI ends UK run with Swansong Final Edition

The importer in charge of bringing Subarus into the United Kingdom has decided this year will be the last year it imports the WRX STI, and it's rolled out a new special edition to bid it farewell.

IM Group, the company responsible for distributing Subaru's vehicles in the UK, has unveiled the WRX STI Swansong Final Edition, which will be limited to 150 units.

"With the launches of new models, and investment in platform and powertrains going forward, the timing has felt right to open a new chapter for Subaru and allow WRX STI's heritage to inform future developments rather than being continued," the group wrote in a statement.

It's important to note that the STI has no plans of going anywhere in its other major markets, including the US. This decision was entirely up to IM Group, which will undoubtedly strike a chord of sadness in fans of the road-going rally car.

The WRX STI Swansong Final Edition claims to be the most capable UK STI to date. It packs 19-inch wheels with new Brembo brakes underneath, an electronic center differential and bi-LED headlights that move their beams with the steering wheel. It still relies on Subaru's tried-and-true 2.5-liter flat-four engine, mated to a six-speed manual transmission.

Aesthetically, there's a redesigned front bumper with a blacked-out lower grille, gloss black interior trim inserts and a Final Edition badge on the door. The car's multifunction display is now 5.9 inches, up from a previous 4.3.

Aside from the badge, if those updates sound familiar, that's because it's the same host of updates that Subaru brought to both the US-spec WRX and STI for the 2018 model year. Again, those cars will continue on in the US and other markets. It's just the UK where the STI gets the axe.

The WRX STI Swansong Final Edition can be ordered starting today. It's priced at £33,995 ($45,095, directly converted) including value-added tax and all associated fees, which is only £2,000 ($2,650) more than the regular STI.