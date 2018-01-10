Subaru Viziv Performance STI Concept teases a future WRX STI

Seemingly caught in the crossfire between CES and the upcoming Detroit Auto Show, the Tokyo Auto Salon will play host to an important Subaru showcar: the Viziv Performance STI Concept.

The show car is based on the Viziv Performance Concept that was revealed at the Tokyo Motor Show last October, adding visual aggression with unique bodywork, including a revised front bumper, side sills, and an outrageous-looking version of the WRX STI's traditional oversized rear wing.

No word yet on what powers the red-accented concept, but rumors persist that electrification will figure into the next generation of these all-wheel-drive performance cars. For reference, today's WRX STI is powered by a 2.5-liter turbocharged boxer four-cylinder that pumps out 305 horsepower and 290 pound-feet of torque.

Back in October, there was some debate as to whether the Viziv Performance Concept was meant to serve as a vision of a future Impreza-based WRX or a next-generation Legacy, but this new show car should lay that controversy to rest. The designs preview a future WRX and a WRX STI.

No mechanical information or dynamic figures have been released so far, but it's fair to expect that even with its more extreme styling and high-performance mission, this Viziv Performance STI Concept will likely still feature Subaru's next-generation tech, including an iteration of its EyeSight driver-assist and Starlink navigation systems.

The Tokyo Auto Salon runs from Jan. 12 to 14.