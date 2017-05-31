Subaru teases a big ol' STI wing on Twitter

Some teasers give you an idea of what to expect. Subaru's latest teaser for its WRX STI, on the other hand, leaves us with more questions than answers.

Subaru USA posted a picture to its Twitter account showing a massive carbon fiber wing with an STI logo on the side. It offered no additional information, other than to stay tuned until June 8, 2017.

The teaser doesn't give much away, but it looks like something that will end up on a production vehicle. It's unlikely to be a racecar because the interior appears to have standard components such as a heated windscreen, carpeted material under the glass and a speaker.

The wing might have the STI logo on it, but there's no guarantee that it's connected to the 2018 WRX STI. It could be a more aggressive performance package for either the WRX or the STI -- it's unlikely that Subaru will let you slap a giant carbon fiber wing onto a regular Impreza sedan, but hey, it's 2017 and anything is very clearly possible. We'll find out what's up in a little over a week.